An all-digital PS6 doesn't seem possible, according to ex-PlayStation boss Shawn Layden: 'I think it would be hard for them to go fully disc-less'

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden doesn't think Sony "can get away with" a disc-less PS6

Layden thinks Xbox has had more success following the all-digital strategy

He explains that making a disc-less console could damage the market that relies on an internet connection

The PlayStation 6 is likely years away, and according to former Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios CEO, Shawn Layden, players shouldn't expect a disc-less console.

Speaking to Kiwi Talkz in a recent interview, when asked if Sony could make the next generation PlayStation console all-digital, like the recently released PS5 Pro, Layden said he doesn't think it could be done due to the many players who would need to rely on an internet connection.

"I don't think Sony can get away with it now," Layden said. "I think Xbox has had more success in pursuing that strategy, but Xbox is really most successful in their business in a clutch of countries: the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa. Coincidentally enough all English-speaking countries.

"Sony, which is the number one platform in probably 170 countries around the world, has an obligation or a responsibility to say, 'If we go discless, how much of my market is not able to make that jump? Can users in rural Italy get a decent connection to enjoy games?'"

Layden continued, speaking more about how there's a significant market for PlayStation consoles with athletes who like to take their hardware on the go while they travel, as well as in military bases around the world where there isn't an internet connection.

The ex-CEO explained that going digital-only could affect these players and there is potential damage to the market if this were to happen.

"Which part of your market will be damaged by going to disc-less market?" Layden said. "I'm sure they're doing their research on it. And there will be a tipping point, where there's some percentage where you can say, 'Okay that's fine, we can turn our back on that part of the market.' But Sony's market is globally so huge, I think it would be hard for them to go fully disc-less, even with the next generation."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors