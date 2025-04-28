Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is selling faster on PS5 than it did on Xbox

The PS5 release is also outperforming the PC version

This is despite more gamers playing the game on Xbox

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is selling faster on PlayStation 5 than it did on PC and Xbox.

That's according to data from head of market analysis Rhys Eliott at market research firm Alinea Analytics. The company estimates that "just under 5 million" Xbox gamers have tried Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, though "the overwhelming majority" did so via the Xbox Game Pass service.

As a result, the game is now selling faster on PS5 than it did on Xbox, despite having fewer players on the platform. It is also beating the PC launch (via Steam), selling "28% faster" in the same period.

Bear in mind that the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched on April 17, 2025, more than four months after it came to Xbox and PC and after its initial marketing cycle.

The firm notes that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has sold more than 300,000 copies on PC (via Steam) to date, with the PS5 version expected to exceed that.

What does this mean for the future of Xbox?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Eliott argues that it's clear that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would have sold even faster on PS5 if it were available on day one, as it would have benefited from the initial marketing push.

This will likely push Xbox to release more on PS5 on day one in the future, despite potential outcry from some of the most vocal core fans.

It seems undeniable that the inclusion of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Game Pass has harmed its sales on the platform. According to Alinea Analytics, subscription numbers "have largely saturated" and are unlikely to grow, leaving Xbox in a bit of an awkward position where drastic changes are needed to grow revenue.

Day one PS5 releases could help offset the lost sales on Xbox and the lack of new subscribers, helping releases remain profitable. The firm argues that eventually all first-party games will release on PlayStation platforms on day one, which seems likely.