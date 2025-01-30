PSN accounts will now be optional for some PlayStation games on PC, but there will be 'incentives' for users who link them

PSN accounts are no longer required to play some PlayStation games on PC

Games affected so far include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , God of War Ragnarok , Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered , and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered ,

Users who do link a PSN account will receive in-game rewards

Sony has announced it will be dropping the PlayStation Network account requirement for some PC versions of its games.

The company shared the decision in a recent PlayStation Blog post, explaining that the linking of a PSN account will no longer be needed starting with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC today (January 30, 2025).

"An account for PlayStation Network will become optional for these titles on PC. Players who still opt to sign into a PlayStation Network account will also enjoy added benefits like trophies and friend management," the post reads.

The games that no longer require a PSN connection so far include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the latter of which is set to launch on PC on April 3.

Although account linking is no longer required, Sony has said there will be "incentives" for players who do opt to sign in the form of trophies and in-game goodies.

The content includes two spidey suits for Spider-Man 2, new armor for God of War Ragnarok, and an outfit for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will also receive gameplay bonuses, as well as Jordan's jacket from Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Benefits for players who link their PSN account:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit

- Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit God of War Ragnarok - Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP)

- Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP) The Last of Us Part II Remastered - +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie

- +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit

Sony added that it will also continue to work with developers at PlayStation Studios to bring "more benefits to players who sign up for a PlayStation Network account", so it's likely more PC games will be affected by the change down the line.