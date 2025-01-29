Hideaki Nishino is now the sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hermen Hulst remains CEO of PlayStation Studios

Sony has announced a new leadership restructuring

Sony has announced that Hideaki Nishino has been promoted to sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment as part of a new leadership restructuring.

The news comes from a press release in which the company announced the new appointment of Nishino to the role of President and CEO effective April 1, 2025.

Alongside Nishino's promotion, it was also announced that as of April 1, Hiroki Totoki, CFO of Sony Group Corporation, will step down from the SIE Chairman position to become President and CEO of the entire company.

In addition, Lin Tao, the current SVP, finance, corporate development, and strategy for SIE, has also been promoted to CFO of Sony Group Corporation.

"It has been a pleasure working more closely with Hermen and Nishino and gaining insight into the ever-changing, fast-paced world of Sony Interactive Entertainment," said Totoki. "As we hand the baton to Nishino and this exceptional leadership team, I am confident that SIE will reach new heights in the days ahead. After 30 years of delivering exceptional entertainment worldwide, this marks an exciting new chapter for SIE, highlighting its commitment to fostering creativity and building meaningful connections for millions of players.

"I am delighted to welcome Lin as my successor as CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Lin has been instrumental to our success at SIE, leading the Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy functions, and I look forward to working closely with her at Sony Group Corporation."

However, while Nishino and Totoki will be taking on new roles at the company, it's confirmed that Hermen Hulst will remain CEO of PlayStation Studios and continue to oversee first-party content.

"I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone," Nishino said.

"We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation. I want to thank Hermen for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as CEO, Studio Business Group. I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds."