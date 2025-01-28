Don't panic! Baldur's Gate 3 players on PS5 who were affected by the accidental release of Patch 8 can fix their game using this easy solution

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 accidentally went live on PS5 causing some issues

Patch 8 has since been rolled back and may cause issues for PS5 players

Larian Studios states players should perform a full reinstallation of their game to solve the problem

Larian Studios has offered a quick fix for Baldur's Gate 3 players on PlayStation 5 who were affected by the unintentional release of Patch 8.

Yesterday, the highly-anticipated update, which doesn't have a launch date just yet, was accidentally pushed live on PS5 ahead of the release of the Patch 8 stress test, which seemed to confuse a lot of players.

"No, the Patch 8 stress test hasn’t yet begun," Larian clarified on social media at the time. "Yes, PS5 players do currently have access to Patch 8. While we work with our partners to understand what’s going on, please note that any new saves made while on Patch 8 will not be compatible with Patch 7. How’s your Monday going?"

The update was swiftly rolled back, however, this may have caused some compatibility issues for those on PS5 who were affected, especially if they are using mods. It could render their save game unplayable or corrupted.

Thankfully, Larian has shared an easy solution to hopefully get players back on track

"Our partners have confirmed that some regions mistakenly received the Patch 8 build as an update to their live game version, in preparation for the Patch 8 stress test," the studio said in a new blog post. "This version of Patch 8 is not supported, and you may experience compatibility issues with save games and mods.

"You can return to the Patch 7 game version by uninstalling and reinstalling your Baldur’s Gate 3 game."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Larian, if users have version 01.800.000 or 4.1.1.6583053 in the corner of their main menu, then this is the Patch 8 version and is unsupported. Anything below that number should be the correct Patch 7.

The blog post also notes that if you still have Patch 8 installed, then multiplayer will be inaccessible, there will be trouble with mods, and any new saves made on Patch 8 will be incompatible with the Patch 7 version of the game.

For the latter, this means players will need to "create a new save or override an existing save while on Patch 8" as they "won’t be able to continue using this save if you revert to Patch 7".

Patch 8 was revealed in November 2024 and will introduce all-new features to Baldur's Gate 3, including photo mode, cross-play, and 12 new subclasses.