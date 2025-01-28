The WWE 2K25 release date is here, with Roman Reigns revealed as cover star

WWE 2K25 is coming to PC and console on March 7

The world-famous wrestler Roman Reigns will be the headlining cover star

The next WWE 2K entry will feature new modes, match types, and over 300 wrestlers

WWE 2K25 has been officially revealed with world-renowned wrestler Roman Reigns announced as its cover star.

The next entry in the WWE 2K franchise will have three editions at launch, including a Standard Edition, which will arrive on March 14 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For those looking to play early, they can purchase the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition which will be released on March 7.

New features will be introduced in WWE 2K25 including the 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty mode, "an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i wrestling family", as well as new match types like Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Matcher, and Intergender matchups, the return of Chain Wrestling, a new MyRISE experience, and more.

The game will also feature The Island, allowing players to explore and challenge others while also completing quests, challenges, and live events. However, this will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The OTC | WWE 2K25 Official Announce Trailer | 2K #WWE2K25 - YouTube Watch On

WWE 2K25 also boasts "the largest ever WWE 2K roster" of more than 300 Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Fame wrestlers, including some of the most iconic faces, like John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and more.

Roman Reigns, aka "The Original Tribal Chief", will be featured on the Standard Edition cover, as well as the Bloodline Edition alongside other famous wrestlers, while the Deadman Edition will headline The Undertaker to celebrate his 35th anniversary in the WWE.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25," said Roman Reigns.

"We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief."

Greg Thomas, president of developer Visual Concepts added, "WWE 2K25 expands on our winning formula in nearly every aspect of the player experience. Our new approach to 2K Showcase and MyRISE storylines really tap into the creativity of the development team, and we're excited to see our community enjoy these updated features."