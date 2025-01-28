Have you been chosen? Nintendo Switch 2 Experience invites are being sent out now

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience invites are now being sent out

The preview event will be held in cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Waitlists are scheduled to open on January 29 for those who missed out on an invite

Invites for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event are now being sent out.

Following the long-awaited reveal of the Nintendo Switch successor, Nintendo announced that it would be holding an exclusive preview event, offering fans the opportunity to get a closer look at the console ahead of its release.

Sign-ups went live earlier this month and official invites have now been sent out to a selection of lucky members of the public.

Those who did get an invite received confirmation via their emails, verifying their entry and the designated location they registered for, and have since been sharing their excitement through social media.

YOOO I GOT IN!!! Oh my god, against all the odds I actually did it! I can’t wait to see the switch 2 in person!! Now I’m trying to get my best friend irl a ticket so we can go together, but other than that if any of my mutuals or cool people are going at this time, hit me up! pic.twitter.com/yLMGrku14HJanuary 27, 2025

For fans who were rejected, Nintendo has now confirmed that there could be an opportunity to attend the preview event in the case of cancellations. Waitlists are also scheduled to open on January 29 and will be available on a "first-come, first-served basis".

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience is scheduled to kick off in New York on April 4 and will run until June, though the specific date has yet to be announced.

You can check out the list of locations and dates below.

North America

New York: April 4 - April 6

Los Angeles: April 11 - April 13

Dallas: April 25 - April 27

Europe

Paris: April 4 - April 6

London: April 11 - April 13

Milan: April 25 - April 27

Berlin: April 25 - April 27

Madrid: May 9 - May 11

Amsterdam: May 9 - May 11

Oceania

Melbourne: May 10 - May 11

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari): April 26 - April 27

Seoul: May 31 - June 1

Hong Kong: To be announced

Taipei: To be announced