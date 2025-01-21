Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility is ‘the best direction to take’ for players, Nintendo says

Nintendo says backwards compatibility on the Nintendo Switch 2 was the “best decision” for all consumers

The company had current Switch owners with purchased software in mind

The Switch 2 will allow users to play physical and digital Switch games

Nintendo has said that the backwards compatibility of the Nintendo Switch 2 was the “best decision” for all consumers.

Alongside the console’s long-awaited announcement last week, it was finally confirmed - after a series of leaks - that the Switch successor will feature backwards compatibility, allowing users to play games from their Switch library on the new console.

In a new statement to GameFile following the hardware reveal, Nintendo explained that the decision was made with current Switch owners in mind and those who already have a library of Switch games.

"Nintendo Switch is played by many consumers, and we decided that the best direction to take would be for consumers to be able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor to Nintendo Switch," Nintendo said.

"As a result of that thinking, Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games."

Although it was confirmed that the upcoming handheld will play Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo did note in the reveal trailer that some Switch games "may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2".

These games, however, have not been shared at this time and the company has yet to announce any exclusive Switch 2 titles.

A Nintendo Direct showcase has been confirmed to take place on April 2, 2025, which will hopefully provide us with a deeper look at the console’s software in action.