Leaked listing suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 could cost less than $400, but I don't believe it

A listing for the Nintendo Switch 2 has appeared at an online Italian retailer

The Switch 2 is listed with a €364.99 / $385 / £307 price tag

This would make the console slightly more expensive than the Switch OLED

Just because the Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed doesn't mean the leaks have stopped, and the latest may have given us an idea of how much the console will cost.

According to a newly uploaded listing on the Italian retailer Games and Movies the Switch successor will seemingly cost €364.99, which is roughly $385 / £307 (via NintendoLife).

The website also features an apparent release date, reading, "Pre-order product. Estimated availability: 31 December 2025", although it's highly likely that this is just a placeholder date.

Interestingly, the €364.99 / $385 / £307 price point puts the Switch 2 at just €15 / $15 / £12.58 more than the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is the most expensive Switch model currently available.

Nintendo has yet to announce an official launch date for the console, we only know that it will be arriving in 2025, so the retailer's current price listing could prove to be a placeholder to encourage interest in early pre-orders.

For now, we can only speculate on how much the next Nintendo handheld will cost, however, if we consider the console's more powerful hardware it could certainly have a higher price point than its predecessor.

TechRadar Gaming predicts that Nintendo will keep the cost of the Switch 2 at around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95, or lower.

Alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal earlier this month, it was confirmed that a Nintendo Direct showcase will air on April 2, 2025, which will hopefully provide us with a release date and a deeper look at the hardware and software.