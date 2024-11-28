What do you mean Baldur's Gate 3's next major patch will introduce 12 new subclasses?

Are we sure this isn't supposed to be a DLC?

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
  • Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 will introduce all-new features, Larian confirms
  • Alongside photo mode and cross-play, the game will also receive 12 new subclasses
  • The Patch 8 stress tests will begin in early January 2025

Larian Studios has revealed new details concerning Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 and it sounds ridiculously good.

It's been over one year since the launch of one of the best role-playing games (RPGs) of all time and still Larian is continuing to provide free updates featuring all-new content.

Most recently, the studio gave us some details on Patch 8, which will finally introduce the long-awaited cross-play feature for console and PC players as well as a highly customizable photo mode with camera, lens, and scene settings.

What's more, Larian also announced that Patch 8 will introduce 12 new subclasses, just in case players aren't yet tired of spending time in the Forgotten Realms.

There's one for each of the existing Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes in the game, adding even more replayability to the RPG.

"Expect new abilities, animations, VFX, summons and cantrips, and unique voiced dialogue lines for the Oathbreaker Knight with written reactivity for Oathbreakers, along with a touch of homebrewing on certain actions to enhance your role-playing experience," the studio said in a new blog post.

Patch 8 doesn't have a release date just yet, but Larian confirmed that it will be holding stress tests in early January 2025 and will provide an update on how fans can opt-in.

Baldur's Gate 3's 12 subclasses coming in Patch 8:

  • Bard - College of Glamour
  • Barbarian - Path of Giants
  • Cleric - Death Domain
  • Druid - Circle of Stars
  • Paladin - Oath of the Crown
  • Fighter - Arcane Archer
  • Monk - Drunken Master
  • Ranger - Swarmkeeper
  • Rogue - Swashbuckler
  • Sorcerer - Shadow Magic
  • Warlock - Hexblade
  • Wizard - Bladesinging

