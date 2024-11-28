CD Projekt Red announces The Witcher 4 has now entered "full-scale production"

The next Witcher game is now in full-scale production, according to CD Projekt Red

According to the studio's joint CEO, the team wrapped preproduction several weeks ago

The studio also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 30 million copies

CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 4 has officially entered "full-scale production".

The latest comes from the studio's Q3 2024 earnings report, published on November 27, where joint CEO of CD Projekt Red Michał Nowakowski shared a statement regarding the development progress of the next Witcher game, aka Project Polaris.

"I’m proud to confirm that several weeks ago the Polaris team wrapped up pre-production and moved on to full-scale production - the most intensive phase of development," said Nowakowski.

"We are very pleased with our progress on this project, and I wish to thank the team for its dedication."

Polaris was announced back in March 2022 and will kick off a new saga for The Witcher series, though at this time we don't have any details to go on regarding the story and returning characters.

In the same report, it was also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 30 million copies, while Phantom Liberty - the game's sole expansion - has sold over eight million in just over a year since its release.

"I’m very happy to see a large, dedicated community coalesce around our Cyberpunk games," the CEO said before adding that CD Projekt Red is "looking back at another very strong quarter."

"Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion continue to sell very well, but The Witcher 3 is also performing admirably."

At the same time, CD Projekt Red is also currently working on Project Orion, a new game set in the Cyberpunk universe, which is being made by the team responsible for Phantom Liberty.

According to Nowakowski in August, the ongoing projects are "pretty stable" and have been "progressing at a consistent pace".