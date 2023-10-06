The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is to be made by the Phantom Liberty team

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be designed by the team of developers responsible for Phantom Liberty.

During CD Projekt Red's Investor Day presentation on October 5, chief creative officer Adam Badowski shared an update on the game's previously announced sequel - dubbed "Orion" - and confirmed that it's currently in its very early stages of development (via VGC).

"This project is on a conceptual design level right now, and it’s going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty," Badowski said.

"We’re going to work out of North America, Vancouver and Boston locations, team leadership are already there. And late in 2024, we’re going to work with teams comprising several dozen people, while as a target, half of the developers are going to work out of northern US and the other half out of Poland."

As the sequel is still in its conceptual design phase, that means we shouldn't expect any major updates on the game development any time soon. If you've been playing the newly updated version of Cyberpunk 2077, and can't wait for more, you'll just have to be patient - the first game took around nine years to make after all, but hopefully, it won't take this long for the sequel.

In the same presentation, it was also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 25 million copies since its 2020 launch, just as Phantom Liberty officially cleared three million in its first week.

CEO Adam Kiciński announced the milestone and confirmed that the sci-fi RPG is outpacing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in terms of how fast it's selling, saying, "The phenomenal Witcher 3 achieved a similar level in 4.5 years and here [in Cyberpunk’s case], a little bit over two years [since its release], so we are selling far faster than we were selling the Witcher game."

