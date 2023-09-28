Cyberpunk 2077 devs have no plans for any further “big updates”, focus will turn to sequel instead

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and patch 2.0 will be the final updates to the game as the developer shifts its focus towards a sequel.

Prior to the release of Phantom Liberty, the studio reiterated that it would be Cyberpunk 2077's one and only expansion and that fans shouldn't expect any further DLC in the future. However, with the release of patch 2.0, it wasn't completely clear whether the team would provide any big updates going forward, that is, until now.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, game director Gabe Amatangelo put any theories about potential future content to bed, saying, "2.0 and Phantom Liberty are the last big updates. We'll do a little something more, but those are the last big ones."

Development on the game isn't completely done, as the team will seemingly still work on fixing any bugs and issues in the form of small patches and hotfixes. However, when it comes to larger-scale updates that rework the game and add brand-new content, we shouldn't expect anything more.

In light of this, Phantom Liberty and 2.0 almost seem like parting gifts as CD Projekt Red looks to the future. Amatangelo explained that the team will soon move on to the Cyberpunk sequel, but didn't give much in the way of concrete details.

"Then it's Cyberpunk 2. Or 'Orion,' I should say, whatever we end up naming it," Amatangelo added.

Last month, the studio said that no matter how good the Phantom Liberty sales are, it won't be making any more expansions and that it's partly due to a "technological decision."

"The decision has actually been made,” said CD Projekt’s SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski. "It’s a technological decision, to be honest. This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one."

The new and improved version of the game thanks to update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty has been well received, with the game hitting its second-highest Steam player count since the RPG launched in 2020.

For a game that had such a rough launch, Cyberpunk 2077 might be one the best RPGs you can play right now.