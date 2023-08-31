Phantom Liberty being Cyberpunk 2077’s only expansion was a “technological decision”

CD Projekt has confirmed that no matter how good Phantom Liberty ’s sales are, there won't be any more expansions for Cyberpunk 2077. This is partly down to a “technological decision”, according to CD Projekt’s SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski.

As VGC reports , in a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, 30 August, CD Projekt was quizzed on how well Phantom Liberty would have to sell in order for the company to be convinced to make a second expansion. However, Nowakowski was clear that this wasn't a consideration at all.

“The decision has actually been made,” Nowakowski said. “As we have announced a long time ago, we’re not going to make a second or third expansion. This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind.

“It’s a technological decision, to be honest,” he explained. “This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to release on September 26, exclusively on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Even for those who aren’t planning on buying the expansion, though, a handful of new features (such as vehicle combat and an overhauled police system) will be added to the base game for free as part of the 2.0 update. However, this will also only be available to those playing on current-gen consoles and PC.

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t getting any more expansions beyond Phantom Liberty, a second game in the series has been confirmed - currently codenamed Orion, it’s set to “continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe”. Right now, it’s not clear when fans can expect it to release.