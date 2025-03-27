Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news

Lies of P: Overture won't expand upon the base game's shocker of a post-credits scene

Presumably, this will be saved for the game's eventual sequel

Director Jiwon Choi claims the DLC will take 15-20 hours to beat

It looks like Lies of P's upcoming Overture DLC won't be elaborating on the base game's stunner of a post-credits scene.

The game's director, Jiwon Choi, confirmed as much in a conversation with IGN at GDC 2025. Choi explained to the outlet that the much-theorized post-credits scene has nothing to do with Overture, adding: “Please stay tuned for additional announcements in the future.”

What's more likely, then, is that Neowiz will have that post-credits scene as the basis of Lies of P's sequel, which has also been announced by the developer.

While Choi didn't give anything away in regards to said sequel in his talk with IGN, he did add that: “What I can certainly tell you is when we share such news or media and assets with you, you'll know for sure that we are ready to present it to you."

SPOILERS FOR LIES OF P'S POST-CREDITS SCENE ARE DETAILED BELOW, READ ON AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Lies of P: Overture - Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The post-credits scene for Lies of P pretty unequivocally spells out that the next project from the developer will be themed around The Wizard of Oz. Or, more likely, the source material novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz written by L. Frank Baum. In the scene, we get a brief shot of Dorothy - the work's protagonist - clicking her iconic red slippers together.

The scene quite clearly gives away that the overarching Lies of P universe will explore public domain fairy tales, as the first game does for The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I much prefer the fact that the Overture DLC will continue to be based around the story of Pinocchio, with the Wizard of Oz setting presumably being saved for the sequel.

This obviously would give Neowiz a larger framework with which to explore Baum's work and provide its own (probably very bleak) spin on the tale.

In terms of Overture, though, Choi mentions the DLC will take "experienced players" around 15-20 hours to beat, and that they should play through the base game again to pick up clues on what they can expect in the upcoming expansion.