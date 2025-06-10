Lies of P director confirms new Overture DLC's difficulty will be nerfed based on player feedback: 'We identified areas that did not turn out quite as we intended'

Lies of P 's director Jiwon Choi has said new changes for the Overture DLC will be implemented following player feedback

Choi said Round8 Studio is paying attention to the combat experience

The developer is reviewing various adjustments, including "difficulty reduction"

Developer Round8 Studio has confirmed that Lies of P: Overture will receive additional difficulty changes based on player feedback.

In a new Director's Letter video following the shadow-drop release of the Overture downloadable content (DLC) at Summer Game Fest, director Jiwon Choi thanked players for their feedback and confirmed that the studio is looking to implement some changes that will mainly target combat and difficulty.

"We're reviewing all of it carefully and are already looking into when to implement some of your suggestions," Choi said. "Among all the feedback, we are paying the closest attention to the combat experience."

Players online have shared their thoughts on Overture, with some stating that the DLC feels more difficult than the base game, even when playing on the game's standard difficulty, Legendary Stalker.

"I’m at level 300 and should not be getting two-shot from basic enemies," one player wrote on Steam(via IGN). "It doesn’t help that the enemy grouping is designed for you to have to deal with multiple at once. This wouldn’t be a problem if even one of those enemies doesn’t take out half your health with one hit."

Choi continued, saying that the game will receive adjustments that will essentially nerf the difficulty.

"We identified areas that did not turn out quite as we intended. Therefore, we are reviewing various adjustments, including difficulty reduction.

"However, combat is one of the most fundamental experiences in Lies of P, so any modifications or changes require meticulous work and thorough testing."

We don't know when the patch will arrive, but we'll keep you updated.

In TechRadar Gaming's Lies of P: Overture review, Hardware Editor Rhys Wood said that DLC is an "expansion that exudes confidence on the part of developer Round8 Studio" and "successfully enriches the entire Lies of P package, with stunning and creative level design and some of the best boss fights in the subgenre as a whole".