The Order: 1886 was the first game in an uncompleted trilogy, according to its developer

The Order: 1886 creative director Ru Weerasuriya has revealed that the game was supposed to be the first game in a trilogy

The Order 1891 and The Order 1899 were planned, and the second game was in the early stages of development before it was canceled

The sequel would have featured bigger fight sequences and a multiplayer mode that was cut from the first game

The PlayStation 4 exclusive The Order: 1886 was originally supposed to be the first game in a trilogy.

That's according to The Order: 1886 creative director Ru Weerasuriya, who revealed in a new French-language interview with YouTuber Julien Chieze that two more games were planned: The Order 1891 and The Order 1899 (via VGC).

Weerasuriya said the second game was in the early stages of development before it was canceled and that he wrote a 10-page pitch for the sequel, which would have featured bigger fight sequences, as well as a multiplayer mode.

It was also revealed that a multiplayer mode was in development for the first game, but it was shelved for the sequel.

Although the third game never made it to development, Weerasuriya said that he planned for where the story would go if developer Ready at Dawn had been able to complete the trilogy, and that other installments in the series would have taken the franchise to the 20th century.

While it's never been revealed why The Order: 1886's sequel was canceled, Weerasuriya suggested that the first game's mixed critical response was a factor.

The Order: 1886 was released in 2015 and is set in an alternate version of Victorian London, "where science and myth collide". It's been more than 10 years since the game made its PS4 debut, and although it's playable on PS5 through backward compatibility, The Order: 1886 is still exclusive to PlayStation.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors