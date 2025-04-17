Comper Joris de Man would return to write music for another Horizon Zero Dawn game

De Man says Guerrilla Games is "very, very good at keeping their cards close to their chest"

He couldn't confirm if he's working on a third game, but says, "I'm there for it, is all I can say"

Composer Joris de Man, best known for Killzone and the Horizon series, can't confirm if he's working on the third Horizon game, but would return if Guerrilla Games asked.

Ahead of the PlayStation: The Concert Tour, a live music event scheduled to play music from PlayStation's most iconic games like The Last of Us and God of War, TechRadar Gaming sat down with Joris de Man to discuss his time composing music for video games and expressed interest in returning for another Killzone game.

When asked if he will continue working on the Horizon series in the future or on the third installment, de Man said he's all in.

"I'm there for it, is all I can say," de Man said. "Yeah, in terms of what's happening, what I will say is that Guerrilla is very, very good at keeping their cards close to their chest, and even as someone who's known them the past 20 years, I'm always kind of almost a bit shocked and a bit perturbed that I don't know more about what they're cooking up there in Amsterdam."

On the topic of different genres he would like to explore next in his career, de Man revealed the desire to write music for a role-playing game (RPG), similar to Diablo or even a Fallout game.

"I'd love to do an RPG, like a proper RPG, you know, whether it's something a bit like Diablo..." de Man said. "I mean, I'm a massive Diablo fan, so although I have not been much of a fan of the recent one [...] I've not managed to get into it as well as I did with the other three, which I played until the disc was literally gray.

"But yeah, no, I love those games, so I'd love to write something for that, and otherwise, a Fallout game would also be quite cool to write on, because I just love the original soundtracks, and I'd love to explore that kind of vibe a bit further for a future Fallout game."

