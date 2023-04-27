Horizon Forbidden West sequel confirmed in the most casual way possible

Horizon Forbidden West fans can expect more of the franchise in the future, as developer Guerrilla Games nonchalantly confirms its follow-up.

While Horizon Forbidden West's story made it quite obvious a sequel will eventually happen, it's rare to see a developer so casually acknowledge the fact years ahead of release. That's been the case with the latest update on Guerrilla Games' official website (opens in new tab).

The official update details a change in management as Guerrilla Studio Director and Executive Producer Angie Smets has taken a role as Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios.

"We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project," the statement concludes, both confirming protagonist Aloy's third outing as well as hinting at the Horizon MMORPG reportedly in the works.

More mechanical adventures

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

It's looking like Sony wants to position Horizon as one of its key intellectual properties, especially now that we know a sequel to the PS5 hit is in the works or, at the very least, in the very early stages of development.

This'll be reassuring news for Horizon fans, especially as the franchise has had an unfortunate release schedule thus far. In 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn was somewhat overshadowed by Nintendo Switch launch title Breath of the Wild. Again, in 2022, Horizon Forbidden West had to square off against Elden Ring.

Hopefully, Guerrilla Games is better able to navigate the release minefield more tactfully for the series' third major entry. Ultimately, though, I'm always happy to see the Horizon series in the spotlight, if only to see the incredible Decima Engine at work.

Both Guerrilla and Kojima Productions' Death Stranding have done a remarkable job of showcasing the powerful engine, and that's only going to improve with time and projects like Death Stranding 2 and future Horizon sequels.