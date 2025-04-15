Composer Joris de Man has said he would "love to be onboard" for another Killzone game

De Man thinks Guerrilla Games is focused on its Horizon Zero Dawn series right now

The Killzone composer thinks "it's been long enough" for him to come back for another entry

Joris de Man, the composer best known for Guerrilla Games' Killzone and Horizon series, has expressed interest in returning to create the music for another Killzone game.

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming ahead of PlayStation: The Concert Tour, a live event dedicated to PlayStation's most iconic games like The Last of Us, God of War, and Bloodborne, Joris de Man discussed his career and the process of creating music for Killzone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

When asked if he would ever be interested in returning to work on another Killzone game for Guerrilla Games, de Man said he would "love to be onboard" if the opportunity arose.

"I think they're [Guerrilla Games] kind of firmly focused on what they're doing now," de Man said, "because, in a way, Horizon was kind of a reaction to having done five or six Killzones, and it was like, we want to do the antithesis of this, because we've been doing it for so long, and creatively we need a change, and because that's what starts happening if you keep churning these things out for the people working on them."

The composer explained that developers work on one game for up to five years compared to players who may only spend a couple of months with one, so he can understand why Guerrilla wanted to move away from the Killzone series to work on a new IP, like Horizon.

"If you're doing that two three times in a row, that could be almost your entire career, and so I can understand that from their perspective, that they're probably not too keen to revisit that, but that doesn't mean that someone else couldn't do it," he said.

"And I'm curious if that's going to happen, but honestly, I don't know. But if it happens, I'd love to be on board, because it's been long enough for me to come back to it again if that were to happen."

The last Killzone game, Killzone Shadowfall, was released as a PS4 launch title back in 2014, so it's been some time since we've heard anything about the series.

For now, Guerrilla Games is putting all its focus on developing its popular Horizon series and is seemingly working on the next game, but its rumored Horizon Zero Dawn MMO has reportedly been canceled.