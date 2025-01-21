Sony's unannounced Horizon Zero Dawn MMO, codenamed 'Project H', has reportedly been scrapped

Sony and NCSoft's Horizon Zero Dawn MMO has reportedly been canceled

The MMO was codenamed 'Project H' but was understood to be a Horizon spin-off

Project H's cancelation follows just after Sony canned two unannounced live service games

Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn massively multiplayer online game (MMO) from publisher NCSoft has reportedly been canceled.

According to the South Korean publication MTN (via ResetEra), three projects that were in development at three separate studios under NCSoft were scrapped, including titles codenamed 'Pantera', 'J', and 'H'.

"It is understood that some of NCsoft's new games and live games have received a notice of decision to stop development or service as a result of a feasibility review," the report reads.

"Games under CBO Lee Seong-gu, including 'Pantera,' 'H,' and 'J,' are reportedly included in the list, raising questions about whether development of 'Pantera,' also known as 'Raise Lineage M,' will actually be halted."

Project H, in particular, has been long reported to be an MMO based on Guerrilla Games' dystopian role-playing game, Horizon Zero Dawn. It's understood that the developers working on the project have since left NCSoft, and those who didn't leave after the cancelation were moved to different company projects.

The cancelation of Project H follows just after Sony canceled two unannounced live service games, a God of War spin-off from Demons Souls' remake developer Bluepoint Games, as well as an unknown multiplayer title from Days Gone creator Bend Studio.

While NCSoft's MMO has been canceled, there is another Horizon Zero Dawn project now being worked on at Guerrilla Games, currently known as Horizon Online.

It doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's described as a cooperative game and, according to leaked screenshots and gameplay from 2023 (via Reddit) will feature a more cartoon-like art style different than the hyper-realistic graphics we're used to.