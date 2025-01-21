Analyst says there are those in the gaming industry who ‘hope’ GTA 6 will cost up to $100

Grand Theft Auto 6 could cost between $80 and $100, according to an industry analyst

They claim there are those in the games industry who "hope" GTA 6 is priced higher so others can raise their prices

GTA 6 could be the first game to break the "$70 barrier"

An analyst has claimed that there are those in the games industry who are hoping Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost up to $100,

That's according to Epyllion's Matthew Ball (via IGN), who recently released his State of Video Gaming in 2025 report. In it, he said that there are some developers and publishers in the industry that "hope" Take-Two will raise GTA 6's price from the current standard of $70 to between $80 and $100.

Ball reported that if Take-Two were to break the "$70 barrier", $50 games could "move up to $60, $60 to do $70, $70 to $80 etc."

AAA video games are already quite pricey nowadays, but the analyst says that a $70 GTA 6 would be the "cheapest" Grand Theft Auto game ever released.

"Packaged game prices have never been lower in real terms than they are today - even though budgets are at all-time highs and player growth is stalled," Ball explained. "GTA 6 could re-establish packed video game prices after decades of deflation despite rampant cost growth."

Following the publishing of the report, Michael Douse, publishing director at Larian Studios, responded by saying, "You’re not supposed to say this out loud!"

"A good company raises salaries in line with inflation so that their staff don’t die or something, but games prices haven’t risen with inflation," Douse added.

"This isn’t the reason the industry is in the sh*t for now, but it is an uncomfortable truth. On the other hand, the responsibility for a game developer is to make sure that the game they show lives up to that promise, and that investment from the player."

Regardless of the price point, GTA 6, which is expected to launch in Fall 2025, is predicted to hit a total revenue of $3.2 billion in its first 12 months, which is around double what Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved in the same amount of time.