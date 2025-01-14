Metal Gear Solid Delta, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and more AAA games are reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is expected to arrive in 2026

Its claimed Ubisoft is "doing more than half a dozen games for the Switch 2"

A new report suggests that many third-party games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

According to leaker 'NatetheHate' (via VGC) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be among the first AAA titles to arrive on the Switch 2, alongside Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the latter of which is said to arrive in 2026.

In a recent podcast, it was also claimed that there has been support from Ubisoft to bring two of its Assassin's Creed games to the next-gen console, including 2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

"One title that will be there within the launch window comes from Ubisoft, and it’s going to be Assassin’s Creed Mirage," said the leaker.

Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't expected to be released until March 20 following its recent delay from February 14, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but it's claimed that the game will be making its way to the Switch 2 at a later date.

Nintendo 2025 Predictions: When Switch 2 Will be Revealed & Major 3rd Party Support; 3D Mario & More - YouTube Watch On

"To my understanding, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of those in development ports, it just won’t be ready for launch, and it probably won’t be ready for the launch window," they said.

It was also claimed that Ubisoft is "doing more than half a dozen games for the Switch 2" and "a lot of them are going to be late ports", including some popular multiplayer titles like The Division and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

"There was also some discussion and consideration of doing a Mario Rabbids collection, so it would have one and two in a single package," they added. "It’s just a question of when will these games come out, and I think for Ubisoft, if they can port the game, they will port the game."

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have a release date just yet, but recent reports suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement could finally happen this week after months of leaks and rumors.