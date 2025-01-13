The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could be imminent

Reliable sources suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could be soon

Leaks suggest we should expect a hardware-focused trailer later this week

This lines up with the strategy used for the original Nintendo Switch

By this point I would forgive you if you're tired of all the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, but thankfully it seems like we won't need to wait that much longer for an official console reveal.

Multiple credible sources have claimed that the system will be unveiled this week. One such source is The Verge senior editor Tom Warren, who states in a recent X / Twitter post that he has "heard it should be the Switch 2 reveal this week".

in case it wasn't obvious from my tease in Notepad last week, I've heard it should be the Switch 2 reveal this week 👍 https://t.co/2m3ZEW2kyfJanuary 13, 2025

According to gaming website VGC, the Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to be revealed in a "two-part" format. The first part will reportedly focus on the console itself, detailing hardware features without exploring the software offering in depth. This would then be followed by a second trailer at a later date, where the upcoming launch library would be set out.

This lines up with the strategy that the company employed with the original Nintendo Switch. You might remember that the console was first shown in a three-and-a-half-minute reveal trailer back in 20 October 2016. We saw many of the features of the console in action, plus a handful of upcoming games that were briefly visible on various screens throughout.

This was then followed by a more comprehensive reveal on January 13, 2024, which introduced us to then upcoming games like Arms and Splatoon 2.

It seems very plausible that Nintendo would opt to take a similar approach this time around, potentially showing off features such as the rumored mouse-like Joy-Con optical sensors. This could be a very exciting week for Nintendo gamers.

