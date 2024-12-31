The Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed "earlier than planned" thanks to recent leaks, per industry analyst

There have been no shortage of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

An industry analyst predicts Nintendo might reveal the console soon to combat them

A January reveal is a possibility

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed before March 31, 2025, but we’ve had almost no other information to help narrow down a concrete date. While it seems all but guaranteed that time has now run out to unveil the console in 2025, an industry analyst thinks that an early January reveal could be on the cards.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Serkan Toto, CEO of industry consultancy firm Kantan Games, stated that “Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense.”

Interestingly, Toto predicts that the flurry of recent Nintendo Switch 2 leaks may impact the reveal. “You can bet that Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them,” he said. He then went on to add that “they might cause Nintendo to release information earlier than planned.”

As for what exactly has leaked so far, there’s so much that it’s almost hard to summarize in a format that would fit on this page. Most recently, we learned that the console could potentially come in an absolutely hideous-sounding orange and blue colorway.

There is also no shortage of details about its supposed design, including the overall look of its kickstand, the fact that its Joy-Con controllers are attached magnetically, and the presence of the mysterious new ‘C’ button on the right-hand controller. We might even already know the console’s official name: simply 'Nintendo Switch 2' if the latest leaks are to be believed.

Combine all of this with the few slithers of official information that we have received, such as the confirmation that the console will be backward compatible with Nintendo Switch Software, and you have a pretty well-rounded picture of the unrevealed system.

It does make a lot of sense that Nintendo would want to get ahead of even further leaks by dropping the first trailer soon, but we’ll have to wait and see whether that January prediction comes to fruition.

