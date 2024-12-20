New Nintendo Switch 2 leak gives us more information about the console's potential design, dock, and official name

New information about the Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly leaked

New leaked information about the Nintendo Switch 2 could give us fresh details about the upcoming console.

As reported by The Verge, a Reddit user with the screen name 'NextHandheld' has allegedly got their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 retail unit. The outlet claims to have seen two photos that may verify this fact, one showing a potential Switch 2 dock and the other showcasing the console's controller rail and kickstand hinge.

The user claims that the console could be announced as soon as January. This would line up with Nintendo's earlier confirmation that a Switch successor will be announced "'within this fiscal year" - which is to say before March 31, 2025.

The picture of the dock may also give us our first real idea of the system's branding. It reportedly has a logo that looks like that of the original Nintendo Switch, albeit with the number two slapped on to it suggesting that it could be formally known as the "Nintendo Switch 2".

According to the Reddit user, the dock doesn't feature and more ports than its Nintendo Switch OLED counterpart. There's two USB-A connectors, one HDMI port, one ethernet port, and one USB-C connector presumably for power.

The photos also seems to confirm the long-running rumor that the Nintendo Switch 2's controllers will be attached by magnets. A large button on the rear of the Joy-Con will be used to remove them. If you want an idea of what that could look like, third-party accessory company Dbrand recently shared a 3D render potentially offering an early glimpse at the handheld console.

On top of all of this, the user also claims that the controllers will feature more durable Hall effect thumbsticks - finally eliminating the dreaded Joy-Con drift. There's also the matter of the console's overhauled kickstand, which will allegedly be a 'U' shape.

That's an awful lot of information, most of which seems fairly plausible. Still, you should bear in mind that the source is still an anonymous Reddit account and, while they may have some convincing images, this is nowhere close to a formal announcement so should be taken with a mountain of salt. We'll have to wait for any official reveal see whether this latest set of claims is accurate.