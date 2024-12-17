To the surprise of absolutely no one, another new look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked

New hardware details revealed?

Nintendo Switch Pro
Spara batteri och undvik ansträngda ögon med Nintendo Switch-konsolens mörka läge. (Image credit: Shutterstock/Wachiwit)
  • A brand new look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked
  • The leak comes from a third-party accessory company Dbrand and features a 3D render of the console
  • Dbrand's CEO says the model is based on a "3D scan of the real hardware"

A new leak may have given us our first proper look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

Dbrand, the third-party game accessory manufacturer, has just announced its new Killswitch 2 case for the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor alongside a 3D render with what appears to be the Switch 2 inside.

The web page for the accessory is still live at the time of writing, showcasing a looping 360-degree animation. It provides us with perhaps our best look at Nintendo's unannounced console.

According to Dbrand's CEO Adam Ijaz, who spoke to The Verge following the Killswitch 2 reveal, these are the "actual dimensions" of the Nintendo Switch 2, not a guesstimate, and are based on a "3D scan of the real hardware".

With Dbrand's measurements, the Switch 2 is larger and taller than the original Switch model and the Switch OLED - which aligns with previous reports - but has roughly the same thickness.

Ijaz claims that the console will measure 270mm wide, 116mm tall, and 14mm thick, compared to the Switch's measurements of 242mm x 102mm x 13.9mm.

The featured kickstand should also measure around 55mm and the CEO said it's his "understanding" that the device's Joy-Cons are "magnetically attached" with an ejection button on the back of the Joy-Cons to release them.

There's also a new square-shaped button with the letter "C" featured under the Home button, but Ijaz doesn't know its purpose.

Just last week, another third-party accessory company, Satisfye, also leaked what appeared to be the design of the Switch 2 alongside its new ZenGrip 2 attachment for the console.

The reveal trailer provided a blurry glimpse of the device which gained online attention before the video was deleted.

