To the surprise of absolutely no one, another new look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked
New hardware details revealed?
- A brand new look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked
- The leak comes from a third-party accessory company Dbrand and features a 3D render of the console
- Dbrand's CEO says the model is based on a "3D scan of the real hardware"
A new leak may have given us our first proper look at the Nintendo Switch 2.
Dbrand, the third-party game accessory manufacturer, has just announced its new Killswitch 2 case for the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor alongside a 3D render with what appears to be the Switch 2 inside.
The web page for the accessory is still live at the time of writing, showcasing a looping 360-degree animation. It provides us with perhaps our best look at Nintendo's unannounced console.
According to Dbrand's CEO Adam Ijaz, who spoke to The Verge following the Killswitch 2 reveal, these are the "actual dimensions" of the Nintendo Switch 2, not a guesstimate, and are based on a "3D scan of the real hardware".
With Dbrand's measurements, the Switch 2 is larger and taller than the original Switch model and the Switch OLED - which aligns with previous reports - but has roughly the same thickness.
Ijaz claims that the console will measure 270mm wide, 116mm tall, and 14mm thick, compared to the Switch's measurements of 242mm x 102mm x 13.9mm.
The featured kickstand should also measure around 55mm and the CEO said it's his "understanding" that the device's Joy-Cons are "magnetically attached" with an ejection button on the back of the Joy-Cons to release them.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
There's also a new square-shaped button with the letter "C" featured under the Home button, but Ijaz doesn't know its purpose.
Just last week, another third-party accessory company, Satisfye, also leaked what appeared to be the design of the Switch 2 alongside its new ZenGrip 2 attachment for the console.
The reveal trailer provided a blurry glimpse of the device which gained online attention before the video was deleted.
You might also like...
- The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2024
- Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have reportedly appeared for sale online, but I've seen Bigfoot photos that are more believable
- The Witcher 4 officially revealed at The Game Awards 2024 with brutal trailer and confirms that Ciri will star as the titular Witcher