Nintendo's new app gave us another look at the Switch 2, and there's something different with the Joy-Con

The just released Nintendo Today app screenshots are giving us another look at the new Joy-Cons

The image shows Joy-Cons with an extra button in front of the Switch 2

It remains to be seen what the "C" Button is for.

While Nintendo didn’t shed many details on the forthcoming Switch 2 during its Direct stream earlier today (March 27, 2025), the gaming giant did let some facts about its upcoming, highly-anticipated console slip through the cracks.

Beyond many new titles coming to the current Switch and Switch OLED, as well as likely supporting the Switch 2, the company also dropped a new app. No, not an update to Nintendo Music, but the entirely new Nintendo Today app for Android and iOS.

It’s out now and available to download, but as first spotted by VCG, one of the screenshots in both the App Store and Play Store show off a Nintendo Switch 2, specifically the Joy-Cons… and oh did it ever spark some talk.

(Image credit: Future)

At first glance, it’s the Joy-Con’s connected to form one controller with the main hull of the Switch 2 behind it, but look a little closer and as some would say, “enhance.” The right Joy-Con with the red highlights has a 'C' button below the home button.

That just about confirms the existence of the 'C' button and that it will be a part of the Switch 2 in a pretty prominent location on the main controllers for the console. Details get a little more scarce after that, though, and we’ll likely need to wait for the company to make it official during the April 2, 2025, Nintendo Direct, which is promised to be all about the Switch 2. Basically the opposite of today’s earlier Nintendo Direct.

And for those wondering, this extra button was visible in the original Switch 2 launch video, but it didn’t have a C on it. Similarly, the 'C' button was noticeably absent on the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED, but it does have a bit of a history with Nintendo’s earlier consoles. It appeared on the Wii, GameCube, New 3DS, and New 3DS XL.

TechRadar’s own Dash Woods believes that it might enable a new mouse mode on the Joy-Cons – essentially acting as a new way for controlling the Switch 2 and navigating the interface. Considering the kickstand looks a lot more capable on the Switch 2 from the teaser videos, it might make sense as you might prop the console up and then use it with a mouse for specific titles.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nintendo might just be trying to make that a bit easier on the Joy-Cons; it also might be something else entirely, like a new type of connection. It could also be for 'Community', enabling a new type of hub – maybe Mii’s will return? For now, it’s anyone’s guess, but we appreciate finding it in a new app from Nintendo, and luckily, the Switch 2 Direct stream is only days away.