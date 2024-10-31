The new Nintendo Music app could be perfect for your study playlist

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Music app that lets you browse and listen to music from a wide range of the company’s games on your mobile phone. The app is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members and requires you to sign in with your Nintendo account once it's downloaded.

The app currently features music from a range of Nintendo Switch hits including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 3. There are also a handful of soundtracks from games on older systems, like Super Mario Galaxy on Wii and Nintendogs on DS.

It’s not all games though, as there’s even a dedicated Wii Channels album, finally letting you jam out to the iconic Wii Shop Channel theme to your heart's content. Nintendo has also confirmed that more music will be added to the app in the future via software updates.

I’ve downloaded the app to give it a whirl and have been pleasantly surprised by some of its features. There are custom playlists, recommendations, the option to save songs offline, and even the ability to seamlessly extend some tracks by up to an hour. I’m also a big fan of the automated section that is wholly dedicated to games that you’ve previously played on Nintendo Switch.

The app uses in-game screenshots in place of traditional album art and warns upfront that some may contain spoilers. Luckily, you can add games to a spoiler block list in the settings menu, which stops its music from being displayed.

