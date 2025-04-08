Nintendo confirms the Switch 2 eShop won't have any music, but there's a good reason why
Improving performance was a priority
- The Nintendo Switch 2 eShop won't have any background music
- Music will be absent because Nintendo wanted to prioritize gameplay videos featured on the store
- Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto said his main focus was performance and making a "smoother experience" for users
Just like on the Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 eShop won't feature any background music while you browse releases.
In a new interview with Polygon following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, console producer Kouichi Kawamoto confirmed that the new eShop won't have any theme songs, unlike the Wii and Wii U, but there's a practical reason why.
"Unlike back then, the eShop now has lots of videos that are showcasing the games," Kawamoto said. "We didn’t want to intrude on that, so we don’t have music there."
While there won't be any catchy music to get stuck in your head, Kawamoto explained that his main focus for improving the Switch 2 eShop was performance and making it a smoother experience for users.
"I wanted to make sure that it was a smooth experience. That the scrolling of the list doesn’t stall, that it’s very smooth, pages load fast," he said.
The Nintendo Switch 2 releases worldwide on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.
Pre-orders are scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK, but Nintendo has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US from its original April 9 date "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions".
Nintendo will update the pre-order timing at a later date but confirmed that the console will still launch on June 5.
