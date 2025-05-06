Nintendo has made some much-needed changes to the Switch eShop ahead of the Switch 2 launch

Nintendo has updated the Switch eShop's discoverability to filter out cheap, "shovelware" games

Nintendo has quietly updated the Nintendo Switch eShop and how charts work by filtering out cheap games and "slop".

This change comes from the most recent Switch system update in preparation for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch next month, but was overlooked due to the patch's other significant features.

As spotted by VGC, the eShop charts have been reworked to show how sales are calculated. Before the update, the digital storefront counted the number of games sold over the past 48 hours and ranked them in the charts, but now it ranks games based on revenue from sales in the past 72 hours instead.

In addition, before the update, the Best Sellers tab showed software titles "with the most downloads for the past two weeks", but it now shows games "with the highest sales for the past three days" (via GVG).

Nintendo has essentially altered how discoverability works on the eShop, including in the Current Offers tab, bringing its best-selling software to the forefront and filtering out "shovelware" games that were clogging up the store.

This change also means that cheap games that get churned out won't automatically make it to the top of the charts due to their low prices, prioritizing bigger, more popular titles.

However, it does seem that finding new indie games will be a little more difficult. The store's Discover tab primarily offers first-party Nintendo titles, while other tabs have been curated to what is popular, like full-priced AAA games, and what is selling the most.

In case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle.

UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.