Gamer glasses? It's more likely than you'd think with these new Call of Duty frames

Glasses manufacturer Gunnar Optiks has revealed some brand new Call of Duty-inspired frames, the Call of Duty Ghost edition glasses.

The overall design is based on military-style aviator shades and constructed from a combination of stainless steel and polymer. The design is definitely a little reminiscent of Adler’s trademark specs in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign, which definitely seems intentional given the timing of this release.

They are offered in a single color option, a rather striking Onyx/Mercury, and with two lens choices. There’s the company’s standard Signature Amber lens or a brand-new AmberNetrual Sun-Shift lens, which quickly transitions to a tinted shade when exposed to sunlight.

The regular edition costs $74, while the Amber Sun-Shift version will be $109. That’s about what you would expect for a premium pair of glasses and you also get some nice bonuses in the package that reflect this price tag. This includes a special Call of Duty glasses collectors case plus a branded microfiber cloth and pouch.

An exclusive in-game weapon charm, the mystery crate, is also included, which could make them a very worthwhile buy for any seriously die-hard Call of Duty collectors out there.

The manufacturer claims that these glasses can help combat some of the effects of long periods of screen use, including dry eyes, blurred vision, eye fatigue, and headaches. I’ll personally be reserving judgment on this until I can try a pair out for myself.

It’s been a big week for Call of Duty elsewhere too, with new KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 thumbsticks hitting shelves on top of a huge Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 collection with Zombies inspired accessories from SteelSeries.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors