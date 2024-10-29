These new KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 thumbsticks come with a free weapon charm - but you might struggle to get it

Peripheral accessory brand KontrolFreek has released some limited edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-inspired thumbsticks that attach to your PlayStation or Xbox controller.

The KontrolFreek Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks Deadshot Edition are available now, with an eye-catching yellow and red design inspired by the iconic Deadshot Daiquiri Zombies power-up.

On top of separate PS5 / PS4 and Xbox versions, there are two distinct variants to choose from. There’s the regular edition, which costs $19.99, and the more premium $29.99 Deadshot Edition. The Deadshot Edition features unique packaging and includes a collectible replica Deadshot Daiquiri can container. It also comes bundled with a download code for a special in-game weapon charm modeled after the can - a great little bonus for collectors.

It appears as though the item has already been quite popular, with stock of the PS5 / PS4 compatible Deadshot Edition running dry on the KontrolFreek website. The Xbox set is still in stock right now, but there is no saying whether it will hang around for long.

Third-party listings for the limited edition accessory have already started appearing on websites like eBay, with one seller asking for as much as $69.99 for a package that includes the digital code.

You can also find plenty of sellers offering lower prices for bundles that don’t include the in-game item, suggesting that some avid fans have been picking this up purely for access to the weapon charm.

Elsewhere, hardware brand SteelSeries has unveiled a huge Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 collection with Zombies-inspired accessories many of which include their own weapon charm. The Arctis Nova 7X x Call of Duty Bundle and Arctis Nova 7P x Call of Duty Bundle are also available, and both come with a pair of KontrolFreek thumbsticks.

