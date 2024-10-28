Black Ops 6 Season One release date rumors and predictions

Black Ops 6 Season One is right around the corner, given that the game is now out for all players. In the coming weeks, players will be treated to a new Battle Pass to work through, changes to Warzone, as well as some new content for Multiplayer. Unfortunately, Activision has yet to announce the specifics regarding Season One, but thanks to a recent leak, we may know the launch date after all.

If you weren't aware, new Call of Duty games tend to launch in a sort of pre-season state these days. This gives players the chance to jump into the game, leveling up guns and getting to grips with the map selection before new content is added. As such, there's currently no Battle Pass, but that's set to change. Even without Season One content, we're having a blast with Black Ops 6, and it's certainly looking to be a contender for our list of the best FPS games to play in 2024.

As we near the rumored Black Ops 6 Season One release date, we'll likely start to hear more on what'll be added, and on the precise timings. For now, here's everything we know so far, including a look at the leaked Season One release date.

(Image credit: Activision)

According to a recent link from a promotional game tie-in, the Black Ops 6 Season One release date is November 14, 2024. As spotted by CharlieIntel (shown in the Tweet below), Black Ops 6's collaboration with the US pizza chain Little Caesars appears to have let the Season One launch date slip.

Breaking: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 x Warzone Season 1 is reportedly set to start November 14 The date was included in emails sent by Little Caesars promotion (via @BobNetworkUK_) pic.twitter.com/uDo3J288VdOctober 21, 2024

In the replies to the Tweet above, emails from Little Caesars to participating players mentions: "The Battle Pass will be delivered to your Activision account at the start of Season One of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on November 14, 2024."

Of course, it's worth stressing that this is unconfirmed at present, though it does fit into similar timings relative to previous Call of Duty releases. Once we hear more from Activision, we'll be sure to update this page.

What we'd like to see from Black Ops 6 Season One

(Image credit: Activision)

While we wait to hear what Black Ops 6 has in store, we'll be thinking about what we'd like to see added to the game. Of course, a Battle Pass is coming but beyond that, new content is harder to predict. Given that Black Ops 6 just launched, and given the fact that it contains all new maps, some familiar maps could be a welcome addition alongside Season One. We'd like to see the team pull from older Black Ops games specifically, such as Summit, as well as some of the best offerings from last year's remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps like Rust.

There are still plenty of weapons to work through in Black Ops 6, so new weapons in Season One aren't exactly top of our list of wishes. Instead, it'd be good to see further balancing patches, especially concerning the currently essential Gunfighter Wildcard. Over the next couple of weeks, it should become clear which guns in Black Ops 6 need nerfs, and which need buff. For now, though, the current slate of weapons feels surprisingly balanced, with everything from SMGs to Marksman rifles feeling genuinely viable.