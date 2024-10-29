SteelSeries has unveiled a huge Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 collection with Zombies inspired accessories

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is finally here, marking the much-anticipated return of a round-based Zombies mode. If you’ve been fighting hordes of the undead over the last few days, then this limited-edition collection from gaming peripheral maker SteelSeries is definitely worth a look

The SteelSeries Call of Duty: Zombies collection, an official collaboration with Call of Duty developer Activision, is available now. It contains the Arctis Nova 7X x Call of Duty Bundle, featuring an Arctis Nova 7X headset in addition to a Mister Peeks Edition SteelSeries Booster Pack and KontrolFreek Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks - Deadshot Daiquiri Edition for Xbox.

It is joined by the Arctis Nova 7P x Call of Duty Bundle, which swaps out the headset and thumbstick caps for the PlayStation-oriented versions. Both cost $239.99 and could be a worthwhile investment if you’re after a special variant of a top gaming headset that ranks among some of the best Xbox Series X headsets and best PS5 headsets respectively.

You can also pick up the Mister Peeks Edition SteelSeries Booster Pack on its own, which costs $39.99 and contains a blue bunny headband and speaker plates. Like other Nova Booster Packs, it’s compatible with a wide range of SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Arctis Nova 7 series headsets.

SteelSeries also announced the QcK L Mousepad - Call of Duty Zombies Edition. Geared towards PC players, the mousepad has an eye-catching design based on the monkey bomb in-game item. It retails for $29.99.

The items in this collection also come with a download code for an exclusive in-game weapon charm, which is definitely going to excite some collectors.

