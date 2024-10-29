Bungie shares an update on its new shooter Marathon, confirming it's still "on track" but that it's received a "lot of aggressive changes"

Bungie has confirmed that its upcoming extraction shooter Marathon is "on track", but says it's "a little too early" to show it off.

Game director Joe Ziegler shared the game's first development update in almost a year since it was delayed with a nine-minute video, discussing what the team has been up to and how Marathon has changed.

Although the update didn't offer a look at any new gameplay, Ziegler did reveal that over the past couple of years, Bungie has introduced a "lot of aggressive changes" to the game and has been "iterating pretty heavily" while also testing with players.

"Where the game is at right now, there is a variety of different things at different states inside of the game," the director continued. "Some things are a little bit more complete like our environments are starting to come together in a really, really beautiful way."

Ziegler adds that character models have undergone some "iterating" as well, "so they're coming together but they're not fully there yet" while enemy models are still in an "early state".

Hey everyone! We made a "little" video where I chat about what we're making on the Marathon team and what we've been up to in the dark all this time. It's not a gameplay reveal or anything, but if you're interested in hearing the latest, check it out below. Much ♥ pic.twitter.com/WaHgCADed3October 28, 2024

"It's a little early to show you all of it as one piece [...] but all of these things are on-track," Ziegler said. "They're not all together but when they all do come together, we really, really are looking forward to showing you what that looks like, especially in play."

The game director did go on to show off a sneak peek at a few images that were showcased in the background of the video, including concept art of a Runner codenamed Thief, and another character codenamed Stealth.

Ziegler went on to say that it will "reveal a lot more... in the midst of 2025", and that Bungie will be expanding Marathon's playtests next year as it looks to add a significant amount of players.

"The interest that you've shown engaging with all the content we've created... really fuels us on a daily basis," Ziegler said. "We're excited to engage with you more in 2025 and beyond as we bring this game to all of you to play."