Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will have PS5 Pro support at launch and also feature three frame rate options, including 30, 40, and 60fps

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will feature a ton of enhancements including three performance options at launch.

Ahead of the game's October 31 release, Digital Foundry was able to take the remastered version of the 2017 PS4 game for a spin on PS5, highlighting the many upgrades the game has to offer.

While visuals have been enhanced in almost every aspect, whether it be the highly detailed character designs, lush environments, lighting, and effects, it's Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's three frame rate options that are able to make those features shine.

Players will be able to choose between 30fps, 40fps, and 60fps, each of which offers their own trade-offs between performance and image quality, just like Horizon Forbidden West.

According to Digital Foundry, the game uses the same dynamic resolution scaling as the 2022 sequel with quality mode aiming for native 4K output, while performance modes slightly drop below targeting 1800p "on average".

"Thankfully, the anti-aliasing matches the current version of Forbidden West so it's very clean compared to the initial launch version of that game," Digital Foundry said.

The three frame rate options are "roughly the same" but image quality in performance mode is "strong enough" to be recommended over the others.

Developer Nixxes is working on Horizon Remasted and was able to confirm to the tech experts that it already includes PS5 Pro support which will be automatically activated when played on the new mid-generation consoles.

Performance is also "by and large, perfect", Digital Foundry added, explaining that each mode delivers on their performance targets, as well as for the 40fps unlocked frame-rate mode for VRR-capable displays.

For those who already own Horizon Zero Dawn, you'll be able to purchase the remastered upgrade for just $10 / £10 when it launches next week on PS5 and PC.