Helldivers 2 will get a PS5 Pro upgrade, but Arrowhead is keeping quiet on the details

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will receive a PS5 Pro upgrade in the future.

That's according to Arrowhead community manager 'Twinbeard' who revealed on the Helldivers 2 Discord channel that the popular third-person online shooter will eventually get some form of PS5 Pro upgrade at a later date, but stopped short of sharing what those enhancements will be (via PSU).

"There will be differences between the current PS5 and Pro versions," Twinbeard commented. "But what those are is yet to be confirmed.”

Now that Sony has officially announced the mid-generation console, more studios have since revealed their plans for their PS5 Pro-enhanced games.

Earlier this week, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that it will take "full advantage" of the console to enhance its critically acclaimed 2023 horror title, Alan Wake 2, revealing that the game will receive Quality and Performance mode upgrades that will utilize Sony's new upscaling method, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

Naughty Dog also released the PS5 Pro patch for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered which will allow players to access a new rendering mode that uses PSSR, a new "Pro" graphics settings option that will render at a resolution of 1440p, upscaled to 4K via PSSR, as well as target 60 frames per second.

Other games that are PS5 Pro-approved include a collection of titles ranging from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as upcoming games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Assassin's Creed: Shadows.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PS5 Pro is set to launch globally on November 7. Pre-orders are now open.