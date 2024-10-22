The PS5 Pro patch for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is now live

The PlayStation 5 Pro patch for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has landed, giving us a more concrete idea of the kinds of features that the game will utilize on the upcoming console.

As revealed in a new post on the Naughty Dog website, the newest The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update, patch 1.2.0, adds PS5 Pro support. On the PS5 Pro, you will be able to access a new rendering mode that uses PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling.

The added “Pro” graphics setting option will render at a resolution of 1440p, upscaled to 4K via PSSR, and target 60 frames per second. The developer clarifies that the existing Performance and Fidelity modes will still be available but will now offer smoother performance and higher framerates than the base console.

The PS5 Pro is set to launch on November 7, with PS5 Pro pre-orders currently ongoing. The console looks like a serious upgrade compared to the launch model, boasting a significantly faster GPU and CPU. It also supports new features like advanced ray tracing and PSSR.

A number of PS5 Pro games have been confirmed so far and will feature a special label in the PlayStation Store.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released back in January, offering an enhanced version of the 2020 PS4 game designed to take full advantage of the PS5. In addition to being sold as a separate package, eligible owners of the PS4 version can upgrade to Remastered for just $10 / £10 on the PS Store.

The patch also includes a small number of minor bug fixes, which you can see below:

General

Fixed an issue where some trophies would not unlock after importing PS4 save data

Fixed an issue where Abby’s torso could disappear when switching between her bonus skins

Gameplay

[The Tunnels] Fixed an issue where Dina could be grabbed an additional time while escaping in the subway

No return

Fixed an issue where the stun bomb was not being accurately counted toward the player's “Stun” stats

Fixed an issue where some weapon kills were not accurately tracking toward player's stats when performing stealth kills in between those weapon kills

Fixed an issue where shiv kills were not being accurately counted toward the player's “Shiv” stats

Audio

[On Foot] Fixed an issue where music tracks would not progress as intended when speedrunning

Accessibility

Added additional support so more PlayStation 5 console Accessibility settings are now reflected in-game

[The Tunnels] Fixed an issue where code for the locked room could not be located using Enhanced Listen Mode

[No Return] Fixed an issue where enemies specified by a Gambit were not properly identified when using High Contrast Mode

Localization

Various minor localization fixes across multiple languages