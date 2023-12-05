The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-order guide - where to buy the standard and WLF editions

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-orders are now live and open in both the USA and UK! As revealed in the Sony and Naughty Dog blog in mid-November, the native PS5 version of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part 2 is real and will be with us on January 19, 2024. The game is avilable in both regions now, and we're keeping track of retailer links and pages to add them in as they catch up.

For committed fans of the series, like myself, a Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-order will be essential, and for new fans to the series (perhaps due to the excellent HBO series), the Remastered game on PS5 will be the definitive way to play the sequel on the latest Sony console. And if you're like me and looking for details on exactly where and how to pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered then our guide right here will help you do exactly that while also assisting you in picking the right version for you.

As a brief reminder, even though the original game is only three years old, this native PS5 release of The Last of Us Part 2 will elevate the game to even higher levels of overall graphical fidelity (and three modes to choose from), while full utilization of the DualSense's capabilities, three lost levels to explore with comprehensive developer commentary, guitar free play, and a brand-new roguelite survival mode called No Return will also be on offer.

Tempted? Already convinced? Let's get into it with details on what you get with your The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-order, and where you can find each edition for sale.

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - Standard Edition

UK pre-orders The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - Standard Edition: £44.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered in the UK then Amazon is a safe and convenient bet right now, but you can also use or check the below retailers: Very - £44.99 | Game - £44.99

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - WLF Edition

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - WLF Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct ($99.99)

This special edition is a PlayStation Direct exclusive and does look to have sold out already - on both sides of the Atlantic. However, there could be further restocks - there were with the Firefly Edition of Part 1 - so keep checking back and you might get lucky! UK price: Check stock at PlayStation Direct UK (£99.99)

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered WLF Edition and you'll get a whole host of extra physical goodies. In an edition that looks very similar to the Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 - and which has artwork that relates to that edition - the WLF edition will get you the following:

A steelbook

47 Society of Champions trading cards (eight holographic ones)

Four enamel pins

A Washington Liberation Front Patch

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade path

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

In tremendous news for those who already own the PS4 version of the game, there's going to be a digital upgrade path on offer to get the PS5 remastered version.

This is similar to the one Sony offered with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PS5 release and means you'll only have to pay $10 - likely £10 - but this is still to be confirmed - to get your shiny new PS5 Remastered version of the game.

This can be done whether you own the PS4 original physically on disk or digitally - though disk owners will have to insert the game into the PS5 to be able to play it.

If you need some quick links to the latest lowest prices on PS Store credit to take this path then we've got those below.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered FAQs

How much is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered? There are two editions of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which have different price tags. The standard edition costs $49.99/£44.99, and the W.L.F Edition costs $99.99 / £99.99.

What's included with the The Last of US Part 2 Remastered? Regardless of which edition you go for, buying The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will get you an enhanced version of the game that is a native PS5 title, ensuring you get haptic feedback from the DualSense controller, lightning-fast load times, upgraded visuals, multiple performance modes, 3D audio, and extra features like the No Return mode, guitar free play, and three lost levels.

There you have it, that's our full The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered pre-order guide. However, if you're looking to kit out your setup in preparation for the game the ncheck out our best SSD for PS5, best PS5 controller, and best PS5 headset guides.