The PlayStation Halloween sale has landed - here are the six deals I’d buy

The weekend is almost here, so it's time to start stocking up on things to play. Luckily, the PlayStation Halloween sale has just arrived and, paired with the ongoing Fall Savings event, offers countless savings on a wide range of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

In addition to being many of the best PS5 games and best PS4 games, some of the discounted titles are even PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced which is going to be fantastic news if you recently secured a PS5 Pro pre-order and want to build up your library on the cheap before it arrives.

Although not every game in the sales is necessarily a horror one, with a good mix of options for those who would prefer a more laid back experience, I’ve tried to spotlight a few terrifying titles that would be a great fit for Halloween. This is on top of some more general recommendations that I think are just such good deals absolutely nobody should pass them up.

If you want to make an even greater saving on any of these deals, you can pick up a PlayStation Store gift card for the best prices in your region below.

1. Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

Kicking things off with a bang, the Resident Evil 4 remake has had its price slashed to just $19.99 / £17.49. That’s half off its regular $39.99 / £34.99 rate and absolutely unbeatable value for one of the very best games of last year.

Set in a remote, isolated part of rural Spain, you play as agent Leon S. Kennedy as he attempts to rescue the president’s missing daughter, Ashley Graham, from the hands of a sinister cult controlled by zombie parasites. Without spoiling too much, things go wrong almost immediately and you’re thrust into a thrilling adventure filled with absolutely incredible action set pieces, memorable villains, and some of the best third-person action combat around.

I first completed Resident Evil 4 back at launch, but I still find myself going back to the thrilling village opening for a burst of adrenaline because it really is just that good.

The game also looks superb across the board, with cutting-edge visuals that combine a grim, moody atmosphere with an impressive level of realism. In addition to compatibility with PS4 and PS5, we know that Resident Evil 4 will be enhanced on PS5 Pro with a higher frame rate and even more detailed environments.

2. Dying Light

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light is another discounted zombie flick and it’s definitely the one to go for if you’re on a budget. It’s on sale for just $2.99 / £2.39, giving you well over 20 hours of entertainment for less than the price of a sandwich.

The big draw here is definitely the game’s world, a highly-detailed Middle Eastern city called Harran. Gripped by a virus outbreak, the walled off city is your playground and the easy-to-learn-but-hard-to-master parkour system lets you run all over it. It’s basically Mirror’s Edge, if Mirror’s Edge was full of zombies.

Throw in a decent story campaign plus plenty of hidden secrets and you have no shortage of things to do but if you would like even more at your fingertips, you can spring out for the also heavily discounted $9.99 / £8.99 Definitive Edition. This packs four substantial DLC additions and more than 22 cosmetic and item bundles. I wouldn’t say that any of the things this version of the game brings are truly essential, but this is still the version to go for if you’re after the complete package.

The game is available for PS4 and can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

3. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

(Image credit: 2K Games)

If you would rather trade the scares for some more upbeat fun, then Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition can’t come recommended highly enough when its price is slashed from $89.99 / £79.99 to just $17.99 / £15.99. This comedic first-person shooter has an all-star Hollywood cast including Will Arnett, Andy Samberg, and Wanda Sykes. It follows what is effectively an improvised Dungeons & Dragons tabletop campaign, filled with self-referential jokes and memorable interactions.

The game also excels when it comes to the combat with millions, yes millions, of unique guns to discover. They’re randomly generated, with a huge variety of possible parts and combinations and are rewards for everything from slaying enemies to completing quests. Discovering a new favorite or grinding for some more gun drops is an absolute joy. Although technically a Borderlands spinoff, you also don’t need any knowledge of that series to get everything out of this.

The Chaotic Great Edition comes bundled with the season pass, which gives you a new character class, a bonus cosmetic pack, and four extra dungeons to master once you’ve finished the main campaign. This bundle also includes the native PS5 and PS4 versions, ideal for owners of either console.

4. Lost in Random

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Here’s a criminally underrated pick. PS4 game Lost in Random, on sale now for just $4.49 / £3.74 is the perfect Halloween treat with absolutely delightful Tim Burton vibes. Billed as a “gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure”, it has a stunning art direction with an eerie, hand-crafted look.

In the world of the game, everybody’s future is decided by the roll of a magical black die when they turn 12. You are Even, a young girl whose sister has been kidnapped by the kingdom’s evil queen. After teaming up with the strange sentient die Dicey, you set out on a quest to find her and defeat enemies with a unique combination of tactical, card-based combat and real-time action. I’ve played nothing else quite like it, so it's quite hard to explain unless you experience it for yourself.

A sequel, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, is currently in development, so this is your chance to pick up the original before it arrives.

5. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

This action-RPG from Life is Strange developer Don’t Nod has been one of my favorite games of the year so far and has a supernatural theme that’s ideal now that spooky season is in full swing. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a dramatic take on 1695 New England that follows ghost hunting duo Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith as they attempt to combat a sinister force enveloping the region.

Your decisions play an important part in the narrative, with multiple endings to discover and a huge number of choices that put your morality to the test. It’s up to you to judge the actions of each major ghost that you encounter, investigating the circumstances behind their deaths and deciding who is at fault. Some of these are quite straightforward, like a victim killing their abuser and trying to cover it up, but others will really make you stop and think. Watching Antea and Red’s relationship develop is an absolute treat, elevated by truly top-notch voice acting.

The game is on sale now for only $41.99 / £34.99. This might sound like quite a lot compared to some of the other picks here, but I think that it’s worth every penny. Just bear in mind that this release is currently only compatible with PS5.

6. Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics, Feral Interactive)

In terms of sheer value, you really can’t get much better than the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. This bundle packs three blockbuster PS4 games together with all of their DLC and is on sale for just $14.99 / £13.49.

Charting the origins of video game icon Lara Croft, you get Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition together for the ultimate complete package.

Together all three games take over 60 hours to complete and are filled with action, exploration, and scrappy survival combat. The darker tone of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition definitely makes it my personal favorite, but there is still loads to enjoy in each installment.