Get ready for Halloween by playing Alien: Isolation and Doom Eternal for free with Amazon Prime Gaming

Spooky season is officially upon us with Halloween approaching at a rapid pace. While you might not be spending your days carving pumpkins quite yet, Amazon has certainly been getting into the spirit of the holiday with these new Prime Gaming offers.

If you're not familiar with Prime Gaming, I personally think that it's one of the best (and most underrated) perks of having an Amazon Prime membership. It should be regarded right up there with Prime Delivery and Prime Video. Every month Amazon gives away loads of games on a wide range of platforms, including Amazon Luna, the Epic Games Store, GOG, in addition to its own PC gaming launcher.

Unlike many other subscription services, lots of these games are yours to keep forever. You simply need to head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and click 'claim game' before it's too late. Last week I highlighted how you could get two of my favorite Lego games for free, but this latest batch of titles might be some of the very best yet.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim these games, but luckily eligible new subscribers can use the trial below to get their hands on them for free. Your subscription will then renew $9.99 / £8.99 if it's not cancelled before its renewal date.

Aliens, demons, and ghosts

(Image credit: Digital Happiness)

By far my favorite game on offer today is Alien: Isolation, which you can now play via Amazon Luna at no additional charge as an Amazon Prime member. An incredibly faithful rendition of the Alien universe set 15 years after the first movie, it's a fantastic experience whether you're familiar with the franchise or not. It's got creepy androids, a decaying space station, and of course a roaming Xenomorph to absolutely scare your pants off.

Best of all, some elements from the game appeared in the recent Alien: Romulus film - making it a fantastic follow-up if you saw it in cinemas. Just bear in mind that your access to the game is via Amazon's cloud gaming service, so you will need a strong internet connection and a compatible device to play.

If you would rather get your hands on something that you can play without an internet connection, a Windows Store copy of Doom Eternal is also up for grabs. This hyper-violent first-person shooter (FPS) has you ripping and tearing your way through hell as the nameless slayer.

You also shouldn't miss the free GOG key for Bioshock Remastered, an enhanced version of the absolutely timeless and surprisingly thoughtful shooter. If its creepy genetically modified little sisters aren't enough to give your spine a tingle, then the haunted world of DreadOut 2 might be more your speed.

This indie horror game from Indonesia has been on my radar for a while, as I quite enjoyed my time in the first one. It's effectively a modern take on Fatal Frame / Project Zero, seeing you taking on ghosts as a young woman armed with a smartphone camera in grimy, derelict buildings.

For even more creepiness, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition and Priest Simulator: Vampire Show are also up for grabs. This is on top of loads of other non-scary games, including Tomb Raider: Legend, Spirit of the North, No Straight Roads, Borderlands 2, and much more.

Redemption instructions for each title are available when you claim them on the Prime Gaming website.