Fortnitemares 2024 release date and the confirmed skins so far

Fortnitemares 2024 skins have already started to arrive (Image credit: Epic Games) While we'll have to wait until October 11 for the main Fortnitemares 2024 tie-ins to drop, some spooky skins have already started appearing in the Item Shop. You can pick up the Billy the Puppet bundle for some Saw-themed fun, the Shadow Monks skin, as well as some Halloween emotes like the Zombified emote.

Fortnitemares 2024 returns later this month, adding in new gameplay mechanics, items, and weapons to experiment with. There'll be a whole host of new tie-ins as well, including a Saw-themed bundle, and the appearance of Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface. As such, it's easy to see why players are clamoring to know the Fortnitemares 2024 release date.

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 5 Season 4, a primarily Marvel-themed offering that gives players the chance to take on Doctor Doom, Mysterio, and Emma Frost. While we wait for the next season of Fortnite to drop, which is rumored to be Fortnite OG, there's plenty of spooky fun to be had now that Fortnitemares has started to ramp up in the game. It's regular seasonal updates like these that cement Fortnite's place as one of the best battle royale games around.

If you want to know when you can start celebrating Halloween in Fortnite, here's the Fortnitemares 2024 release date, as well as a look at what's going to be added to the game. For now, Epic is yet to reveal the full slate of skins and modes, so stay tuned for further updates to this page.

Fortnitemares 2024 launches October 11, 2024. As for a more specific time, Epic has yet to give the full details. Generally, though, Fortnite updates drop at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9AM GMT. We'll be sure to update this section if we hear any more on the precise Fortnitemares 2024 release timings.

Fortnitemares 2024 skins revealed so far

Thanks to a new cinematic teaser, Epic Games has confirmed a selection of Fortnitemares 2024 skins. Here's what's set to be added to the game:

Shadow Monks (available now)

Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre)

Witch

Billy the Puppet (available now, Saw)

Mephisto

In addition to the skins confirmed above, we have seen some additional skins through Fortnite leaker @HYPEX on Twitter. Check out the tweet below for sneak peeks at a new Marshmello skin, as well as a pumpkin warrior.

FORTNITEMARES CONFIRMED @ OCTOBER 11th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/besjJdXqQVOctober 8, 2024

The Billy the Puppet bundle is already available for purchase in the Item Shop for 2500 V-Bucks. It contains the Billy skin, the Spiralized Slicer Pickaxe, Puppet's Choice Wrap, Billy's Tricycle Emote, as well as the Trap Television Back Bling.

Fortnitemares 2024 - what to expect

Epic is yet to reveal the full details on Fortnitemares 2024, but looking at past seasons, it's likely that we'll see changes to certain map POIs, some Halloween-themed weapons and items, and some new skins. Last year, a Vampiric Blade was added, alongside a Witch's Broom and Pumpkin Launcher. Given the Saw and Leatherface tie-ins, it's likely we'll be seeing new NPCs and weapons. According to leaker @HYPEX on Twitter, we could be seeing an explosive Mythic called 'Boom Billy'.

Fortnitemares 2024 quests are also very likely to be added, revolving around the new weapons and items. Stay tuned for further updates.