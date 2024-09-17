Lego Fortnite's latest expansion adds a new Lost Isles map with five explorable biomes

Lego Fortnite's latest update is officially here, introducing a brand-new explorable map called the Lost Isles.

Epic Games released version 31.20 today (September 17) for all platforms, making it the second major expansion for the Lego spin-off within Fortnite.

Lost Isles is quite a hefty patch but the major takeaway is the titular island itself, which players will be able to head to instantly through any Battle Bus Station.

On the island, players will discover five distinct Lego biomes, the Beach, Plains, Jungle, Mountains, and Floating Islands, each one unique in appearance while also featuring their own respective challenges.

Explore Lost Isles in LEGO Fortnite! - YouTube Watch On

Epic teases the Beach as "a great place to pursue relaxation" but with pirates on the prowl, while the Jungle is lush with plants that can heal you, but also ones that can deal damage like the Bomb and Stink Flowers that players can you to defend themselves.

While exploring, players can also find new weapons and gear, like the Pirate Musket, Flint-Knock Pistol, and dynamite-laden Boom Shield, which are standard issue weapons dropped by Pirates.

There's also Throwing Spears from the Peely Tribe found in the Plains, while the Storm-Wild Tomatoes are known for carrying the Explorer's Machete and the Knockback Shield.

The Essence Table has been upgraded to the Rune Forge with the latest update, where players can craft Runes for strengthening tools.

While venturing through the Jungle environment, players may also encounter a new creature called Klombos. Feeding a Klombo a Klomberry can make them a friend and a mount, allowing players to travel greater distances much faster.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As with every major update, Lost Isles also arrives with a new Battle Pass. Called the Tropical Treasures Lego Pass, this version includes a bunch of unlockable build items for players to obtain.

The Premium Reward Track costs 1,400 V-Bucks and has 11 additional rewards to unlock, while also unlocking rewards from the free reward track.

Here’s how the Tropical Treasures Lego Pass works:

After selecting the LEGO Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the LEGO Pass button in the top navigation.

Here is where you’ll see the LEGO Pass and a button to view Quests. These Quests are about exploring Lost Isles. Complete them to earn Studs !

! The more Studs you collect, the further you’ll progress in the LEGO Pass! Unlock in-game rewards from the free reward track as you progress. If you want, you can also unlock in-game rewards from the purchasable Premium Reward Track.