Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #467) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Scattering petals

NYT Strands today (game #467) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LAZY

GRAIN

DARN

DAIRY

VOLTE

DAZE

NYT Strands today (game #467) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #467) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 5th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #467) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #467, are…

ROSE

DAISY

VIOLET

POPPY

LILY

AZALEA

PETUNIA

SPANGRAM: FLOWER GIRLS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I took a hint because I was feeling lazy today, and was given ROSE, which I quickly followed with the spangram FLOWER GIRLS. That got me hunting for the kind of flowers one would scatter down the aisle at a wedding ceremony.

I was a page boy at a wedding when I was a toddler, the memory of which still haunts me thanks to the tartan kilt and beret I had to reluctantly wear – a feeling that gave me a lifelong loathing of fancy dress – but my duties didn’t include throwing petals.

I digress. The relatively rare letters V and Z made VIOLET and AZALEA easy to spot, with the most tricky petal for me being PETUNIA.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, June 12, game #466)

HOOK

REEL

LURE

SWIVEL

SCALE

SINKER

BOBBER

SPANGRAM: TACKLE BOX