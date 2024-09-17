Warhammer 40,000: Darktide may finally be coming to PS5

The PS5 version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been rated in Taiwan, suggesting an upcoming platform release.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide first launched in 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, as well as a day one Xbox Game Pass exclusive, but it was never confirmed for PS5.

However, it looks like the cooperative shooter could finally be making its way to PlayStation sooner than we think.

As spotted by Gematsu on X / Twitter today, September 17, the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information (TESRI) has given the PS5 version of Fatshark's Warhammer 40,000 title a rating of 18 and above, with the details confirming it will feature violence, terrifying scenes, and drugs (via GameRant).

Although an official announcement for the PS5 version has not been made at this time by the developer, the new rating strongly suggests a release is imminent.

A PlayStation 5 version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been rated in Taiwan.It's currently available for Xbox Series and PC.Gematsu page: https://t.co/llg9N2FXMI pic.twitter.com/AHu08vSTosSeptember 16, 2024

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched with a bunch of problems, but developer Fatshark has continued to update the game over the past two years.

Players of the spiritual successor to the Warhammer: Vermintide series can also expect a free update on September 26 called Unlocked and Loaded, which will add a ton of new improvements, along with additional features like a new class.

Focus Entertainment recently launched the latest game in the popular role-playing franchise from Saber Interactive, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

In TechRadar Gaming's review, Cat Bussell called the shooter a "well-crafted power trip elevated by stellar combat and awe-inspiring visuals".