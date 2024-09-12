The next PlayStation handheld may be in development according to PS5 Pro specs leaker

A new PlayStation handheld console could be in development.

Earlier this year, YouTuber Tom aka Moore's Law Is Dead released a video where he shared the specs for the PS5 Pro, and although they were later verified by IGN, at the time, the leaker's claims were generally considered unreliable.

However, now that we have confirmation of the leaked specs from Sony itself following the official reveal of the PS5 Pro, the information also lends credence to the YouTuber's other claims about a new PlayStation handheld that is supposedly in the works (via TheGamer).

In the same video, Tom also claimed that Sony was partnering with AMD to make a new handheld device that could potentially be the successor to the PS Vita.

The claims initially went under the radar when they were first reported back in March, but have now cropped back up following Sony's PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation.

At the time, Tom reported that the handheld had not been greenlit for launch, which means that the device could be scrapped before Sony makes the project public.

The YouTuber claimed that the console was in the 'High-Level Design' phase, suggesting that Sony is still considering the concept and has "not decided what it [looked] like", with Tom explaining that he could not guarantee a launch and that it could be two years away at least.

Tom also stated that he spoke to developers who said that the console "could utilize 18 CUs", meaning that it could run digital PS4 games, similar to the Steam Deck, and possibly some PS5 games if there was a "Pro-like patch".

Sony has yet to officially announce a successor to the PS Vita, but it has now confirmed that the PS5 Pro will launch globally on November 7, 2024, with pre-orders set to begin on September 26.