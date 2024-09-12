The PS5 Pro could potentially sell around the same as the PS4 Pro, analysts say - "for PlayStation enthusiasts the pricing is less of a consideration"

Despite the high price of the PS5 Pro, Sony's new mid-generation console could sell just as well as the PS4 Pro.

That's according to research firm Ampere Analysis (via VGC) that determined that the PS5 Pro sales will reach a similar level to the enhanced version of the PS4, and expects the console to sell up to 1.3 million units during its November 2024 launch window, compared to the PS4 Pro's 1.7 million in 2016.

"The price point of the PS5 Pro will inevitably cause a lot of commentary," said Piers Harding-Rolls, research director for games at Ampere Analysis. "The price point differential between the PS5 and PS5 Pro is between 40-50%, which is significantly more than the differential between the PS4 and PS4 Pro at launch.

"In the US, the PS4 Pro launched at $399 and the slim PS4 was $299 at the time, a 33% differential. Additionally, the slim PS4 had a retail price of $299 having dropped from the original PS4 launch price of $399."

(Image credit: Ampere Analysis)

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 / £699.99 and around AU$1052.99, which represents a price gap of $200 / £200 / AU$253.99 between the Pro and the now-base version of the PS5. This will make it Sony's most expensive piece of gaming console hardware to date.

Harding-Rolls added that even though the PS5 Pro is costly, this won't stop PlayStation fans from buying the console, saying, "we expect the price point to soften demand with some consumers, but for PlayStation enthusiasts the pricing is less of a consideration."

The PS4 Pro's lifetime sales reached 14.5m units, around 12% of total PS4 sales and Harding-Rolls estimates a "similar dynamic for the PS5 Pro, with the expectation that it will sell-through around 13m units by 2029."

The PS5 Pro launches globally on November 7, 2024, with pre-orders set to begin on September 26.