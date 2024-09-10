PS5 Pro release date confirmed with pre-orders starting on September 26

Sony has confirmed the PS5 Pro release date and we won't have to wait long to get the most performant Sony games console.

The PlayStation 5 Pro release date is Thursday, November 7, 2024 in the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, according to the official PlayStation blog post.

Pre-orders for the mid-generation console begin on September 26.

Also confirming the PS5 Pro price, Sony has said the new system will cost $699.99 / £699.99 and around AU$1052.99.

This represents a price gap of $200 / £200 / AU$253.99 between the Pro and the now-base version of the PS5. The pricing also makes this PS5 Pro Sony's most expensive console ever.

As well as confirming the release date, Sony also gave us a first look at the new console. You can see some pictures of it below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

It looks like the PS5 Pro will continue the white aesthetic of this generation of Sony machines, and also might feature swappable panels like both the base PS5 and PS5 Slim. That said, its overall design definitely leans closer to the PS5 Slim than the base PS5 model. This means that it will also be compatible with the existing Disc Drive for PS5 attachment, which is good news at the console does not come with a disc drive out of the box.

While some will continue to debate the need for such a mid-gen upgrade, there's no doubt that any kind of new console is always one of the most exciting times in gaming and we're absolutely here for it.

For a recap on what Mark Cerny revealed, you can see the full Technical Presentation on YouTube below.

PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On