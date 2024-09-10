PS5 Pro announced and officially revealed by Sony

Sony has officially revealed the PS5 Pro console, confirming its existence, as well as a host of features about the mid-gen refresh such as specs, design, and capabilities.

The console had been heavily rumored for a long time, and after a steady stream of rumors and leaks occurring in the last couple of months, it's almost a relief to finally have something official from the gaming behemoth itself.

The PS5 Pro looks to be substantially more powerful than the base model, and presenter Mark Cerny was incredibly confident about its ability to keep the journey of the PS5 generation moving forward.

We got a clear look at the design of the PS5 Pro during the presentation, and we've included some pictures of it below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Sony has also confirmed the PS5 Pro release date and price as well as the PS5 Pro specs.

In brief, the console will launch on November 7 this year at $699.99 / £699.99 (around AU$1,052.99), with pre-orders starting on September 26.

The headline specs are that the GPU is now significantly upgraded at "67% more Compute Units" and 28% faster memory. That makes for roughly 45% faster rendering on average. The SSD has also seen an upgrade, and there is now to be 2TB of internal storage. For more on the console's specs head over to our dedicated page linked above.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's going to be plenty of information to come on the new console in the run-up to its launch and we're super excited to see what it can bring to the best PS5 games going forward.

For a full recap of the presentation, you can check out the full presentation below if you're looking for a full recap of the announcement.

PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On

You might also like...